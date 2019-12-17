Kleinsmith, Kathi Lee

Enjoy unlimited articles FREE for a limited time by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

A memorial gathering will be held at ALL FAITHS FUNERAL CHAPEL, 4058 Lien Rd., Madison, on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial can be made to the Carbone Cancer Center or Agrace HospiceCare, who both provided great care to Kathi.