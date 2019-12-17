Kleinsmith, Kathi Lee

Kleinsmith, Kathi Lee

{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON - Kathi Lee Kleinsmith, age 55, passed away at home on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, following a 20-year battle with breast cancer.

A memorial gathering will be held at ALL FAITHS FUNERAL CHAPEL, 4058 Lien Rd., Madison, on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial can be made to the Carbone Cancer Center or Agrace HospiceCare, who both provided great care to Kathi.

Kleinsmith, Kathi Lee

Kathi Lee Kleinsmith

All Faiths

Funeral & Cremation Services

Madison

(608)442-0477

www.866allfaiths.com

Service information

Dec 20
Memorial Gathering
Friday, December 20, 2019
2:00PM-4:00PM
All Faiths Funeral Home - Madison
4058 Lien Road
Madison, WI 53704
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Kathi's Memorial Gathering begins.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics