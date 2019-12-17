Kleinsmith, Kathi Lee

You have free articles remaining.
MADISON - Kathi Lee Kleinsmith, age 55, passed away at home on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, following a 20-year battle with breast cancer.
A memorial gathering will be held at ALL FAITHS FUNERAL CHAPEL, 4058 Lien Rd., Madison, on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial can be made to the Carbone Cancer Center or Agrace HospiceCare, who both provided great care to Kathi.
All Faiths
Funeral & Cremation Services
Madison
(608)442-0477
Service information
Dec 20
Memorial Gathering
Friday, December 20, 2019
2:00PM-4:00PM
2:00PM-4:00PM
All Faiths Funeral Home - Madison
4058 Lien Road
Madison, WI 53704
4058 Lien Road
Madison, WI 53704
Guaranteed delivery before Kathi's Memorial Gathering begins.