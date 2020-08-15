Kleinsasser, Arden Lee

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FITCHBURG/PORTAGE - Arden Lee Kleinsasser died on Aug. 13, 2020, peacefully at home with his family by his side after a heroic battle with metastatic prostate cancer. He is survived by his wife, Sue Kleinsasser; and their children, Kevin (Jennifer) Kleinsasser, Burlingame, Calif., Lori (Jim) Stancer, Beresford, S.D., Trisha (Michael) Dodd, Verona, Wis., and Alissa (Andrew) Teig, Verona, Wis.; and his grandchildren, Brendan Stancer, Dylan (Berkeley) Stancer, Oliver and Clara Dodd and Cameron and Frankie Teig; beloved and faithful dog, Winnie; brother-in-law, Woodrow (Dianne) Hodges; LuAnn Kleinsasser (mother to Kevin and Lori); and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Lyle; and sister, Carol Hodges.

Arden was born to Mildred and Andrew Kleinsasser in South Dakota on July 15, 1946. He graduated from South Dakota State with his teaching degree in 1968 and went on to earn his Masters in Guidance and Counseling in 1970.

Arden lived in Nebraska for many years before moving to California, Kansas and finally landing in Wisconsin where he met and married the love of his life, Sue on Oct. 3, 1998.

Arden's passion for people and kind heart led him into careers from guidance counseling to HR management. He was Human Resource Manager at Cardinal FG in Portage from 1995 until he retired in 2018.