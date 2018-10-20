MADISON—Robert W. “Bob” Kleinheinz, age 73, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, at William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital. He was born on Dec. 31, 1944, in Madison, the son of William and Lucille (Esser) Kleinheinz. Bob graduated from Madison West High School in 1963. He married Susan Bussian on Sept. 28, 1974, in Madison. He served in the U.S. Navy playing on the naval softball team in Puerto Rico.
Bob had many jobs throughout his life but he found a way to turn his passion for sports into money by ushering at various Badgers sporting events, and most recently working for the Madison Mallards. He had a personality that you acquired a taste for, with a witty sense of humor. He loved sports, especially the Badgers and Cubs, and never left the house if a game was on.
Robert is survived by his son, Matt (Elise) Kleinheinz; daughter, Meagan Kleinheinz (Stephan Johnson); brother, Larry Kleinheinz; grandchildren, Peyton Kleinheinz, Brady Kleinheinz and Ella Kleinheinz; and several nieces, nephews and in-laws. He was preceded in death by his wife; and his parents.
A Celebration of Bob’s Life will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 7 p.m., on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, with the Rev. Sandra Scheible presiding. A gathering will be held at the funeral home from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Wednesday.
Memorials may be made to the Henry Vilas Zoo or to the family to be donated at a later date. A private burial will be held at St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Cemetery on Thursday.
