MADISON / SUN CITY, Ariz. - Diane Marie Kleinert (Nachreiner) passed away Jan. 21, 2019, with her family by her side from complications of Parkinson's disease, pulmonary fibrosis and pneumonia. Diane was born to Reg and Grace Nachreiner of Verona, on Aug. 31, 1951. She married Jeffry Kleinert on Dec. 31, 1998, and they lived in Madison until retiring to Sun City in 2012.
Diane is survived by her husband, Jeff Kleinert; daughter, Wendi Wenger of Belleville and her children, Brandon, Grace, J. Jay, and Olivia; daughter, Aundria Layne (Nikki Robinson) of Phoenix, Ariz., and their children, Charli, Haylee, Hayden, Marisa, Marienah, and Paisley; stepson, Josh (Heather) Kleinert and their children, Mackenzie, Madeline, Nevaeh, Noah, and Ben; brother, Tom (Nancy) Nachreinert; sister, Debbie (Dale) Rickey; sisters-in-law, Susan Kleinert and Amy Fleres; brothers-in-law, Tim Kleinert and Mike (Jessica) Kleinert; and many nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her son, Troy; her parents, Reg and Grace; and her brother, Reggie Nachreiner.
A Celebration of Life will be held on March 16, 2019, at THE RIDGE, 623 Main St, in Ridgeway. The family will be providing the main meat and some nonalcoholic beverages, and asking everyone to bring a dish to pass.