Klein, Kevin Andrew

MILWAUKEE - Kevin Andrew Klein, age 51, was called home to the loving arms of Our Heavenly Father, after a lengthy illness, on Friday, April 17, 2020.

Kevin was born in Milwaukee, Wis. to Robert and Rose Marie (Barrons) Klein. He was the oldest of four children and introduced his younger siblings and many friends to music, comedy, skateboarding and his love of cars.

Kevin enjoyed the outdoors and especially loved the Keweenaw Peninsula of Michigan. He was an avid history buff and talented salesman. He had been the youngest salesperson at American TV and honed his art of persuasion and sales techniques there which led to a great career in sales. He had an incredible smile and the ability to strike a conversation with anyone.

Kevin was a cancer survivor and was blessed to have been surrounded with loving and caring family and friends. Throughout his illnesses he showed strength, dignity and courage in the face of adversity; inspiring everyone blessed to know him. Our family extends thanks and gratitude to the staff of Dean Health, St. Mary’s Hospital and the Deerfield-Cambridge EMS.