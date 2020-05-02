Klein, Kevin Andrew

CAMBRIDGE / OREGON - Kevin Andrew Klein, age 51, was called home to the loving arms of Our Heavenly Father, after a lengthy illness, on Friday, April 17, 2020.
Kevin was born in Milwaukee, Wis. to Robert and Rose Marie (Barrons) Klein. He was the oldest of four children and introduced his younger siblings and many friends to music, comedy, skateboarding and his love of cars.
Kevin enjoyed the outdoors and especially loved the Keweenaw Peninsula of Michigan. He was an avid history buff and talented salesman. He had been the youngest salesperson at American TV and honed his art of persuasion and sales techniques there which led to a great career in sales. He had an incredible smile and the ability to strike a conversation with anyone.
Kevin was a cancer survivor and was blessed to have been surrounded with loving and caring family and friends. Throughout his illnesses he showed strength, dignity and courage in the face of adversity; inspiring everyone blessed to know him. Our family extends thanks and gratitude to the staff of Dean Health, St. Mary’s Hospital and the Deerfield-Cambridge EMS.
Kevin is survived by his two children, Kaden and Megan of Oregon; the mother of his children, Penny Elizabeth; his mom, Rose Marie Klein of Sun Prairie; two brothers, Jason (Lisa) Klein of New Berlin and Michael (Terra) Klein of Sun Prairie; a sister, Suzanne (Brent) Shepherd; two nieces, Juliet and Aubrey; and five nephews, Jack, Max, Hank, Wallace, and Canon; his aunt and uncle, Sue (Klein) and Bill Baccus, Lake Linden, Mich.; and many cousins and wonderful friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert; maternal and paternal grandparents; his cousins, Ben and Andy Baccus; his beloved aunt, Marilyn Barrons Peabody; cousin, Kathy Keen; and aunt and uncle, Dorothy and Ben Bonen.
A funeral Mass will be held at a later date with internment at Sun Prairie Memory Gardens. A celebration of life will follow that service.
As it is written: “No eye has seen, no ear has heard, no mind has conceived what God has prepared for those who love him.” (1 Corinthians 2:9 NIV) Kevin, may you rest forever in the presence of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and may perpetual light shine upon you. We love you forever and know it won’t be long and we will see you again. Online condolences can be made at www.newcomerfh.com
Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral & Cremation
Sun Prairie, WI 608-837-5400
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.