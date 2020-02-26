Klein, Donald

SUN PRAIRIE — Donald Klein, age 72, died peacefully on Feb. 25, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Madison on Aug. 30, 1947, the son of Francis and Delphine (Greiber) Klein. He married Robin Weeden on June 10, 1983. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1967 to 1971 as a jet engine mechanic working on B-52s and KC-135s. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars. After leaving the Air Force, he had many careers: semi-truck owner/operator, farmer, salesman.

He enjoyed family, friends, motorcycles, fireworks (put on by his son), truck/tractor/horse pulls, country living, and farm life. He was compassionate, caring, and loved being around people. He will always be remembered for his ability to make people laugh and to tell a great story.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Robin, his children, Nicholas (Maria) and Erin (Mickey) Moe, four brothers and a sister, Arthur (Lois), Carol (Brent) DeWitt, Lloyd (Deb), Jerome (DeAnne), Duane (Kristen), and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. A visitation and social will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, at the American Legion Post 279 in Marshall with military honors to follow.

Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral & Cremation Sun Prairie 608-837-5400 www.newcomerfh.com

