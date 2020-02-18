Kleimsmith, Robert Dean and Marjorie Mae (Rung)

PARK FALLS - Robert Dean Kleinsmith, 88, and Marjorie Mae (Rung) Kleinsmith, 86, of Park Falls, Wis., passed away Feb. 13, 2020, due to a fire in their home. After 66 loving years of marriage, they went to their Lord and Savior together. Bob was born on Nov. 28, 1931, to Walter and Mabel Kleinsmith of Middleton, Wis. Marge was born May 12, 1933, to Clarence and Marguerite Rung, also of Middleton. Bob and Marge were high school sweethearts and graduated from Middleton High School in 1949 and 1951. They were married on June 6, 1953, in Middleton. They were active members of West Middleton Lutheran church.

Bob worked as an accountant for Marshall Dairy Labs, and later as an insurance salesman for Lutheran Mutual. Marge was a wonderful mother and homemaker and also worked part-time at Oakwood Nursing Home, and Prange Way department store.

In 1986, Bob retired and they moved north to Wintergreen Lake, Park Falls, Wis. There they enjoyed fishing, pontoon rides, gardening and feeding the birds. They also enjoyed travel and spent 16 consecutive winters in Gulf Shores, Ala. Wherever they went, they made friends and shared God’s love with all.