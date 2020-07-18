Klehr, Judith Ann Kaylor

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON — Judith Ann Kaylor Klehr, a.k.a. Mom/Matka/Judy/Slash/Penguin/Puff/MOMWOW, irrepressible founder of table bangs and pot-and-pan dances, lifetime champion of workers' and civil rights, arts advocate, global citizen, writer, archivist, crossing guard, world traveler, non-conformist matriarch of six daughters and best friend of Edwin Henry Klehr, died of natural causes early Sunday morning, June 28, 2020, in Madison. She was 84 years old.

Judith is survived by her daughters and sons-in-love, Celia Klehr (Sam White), Beth Klehr (Bill Bryan), Mary Klehr (Allen Cross), Tina Klehr, Monica Klehr (Johnny Alvarez), and Jessica Klehr. She will forever be affectionately known as Penguin to her granddaughters, Lizzie White and Katie White (Matt Conrad), and as Poffertje to her grandchildren, Lucie Maas and Dieder Maas. Judith was predeceased by the love of her life, husband Professor Edwin Klehr of Norman, Okla., her parents Ernest and Dorothy Kaylor of Peoria, Ill., and her younger brother, John F. Kaylor of Los Angeles, Calif.

A celebration of Judith's love of justice, family, and community will be held at a later date. Until we can be together, we hope that her many friends and comrades will find their own ways to mark her spirited life and continue the work to change this world, so beautiful and so lost, for the better.