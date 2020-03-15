Klee, Eugene H.

MADISON - Eugene H. Klee passed away at All Saints Memory Care, Madison, Wisconsin, just seven days short of his 88th birthday, on March 13, 2020, due to Dementia/Alzheimer's Disease. Gene, the son of Henry and Emma (Haas) Klee, was born on March 20, 1932, in Madison, Wisconsin.

Gene attended Randall Kindergarten, Blessed Sacrament grade school and West High School graduating from West in 1950. Gene excelled at the University of Wisconsin and earned a Bachelors and Masters degree in Art History.

Gene served his country in the U.S. Army at Fort Knox, Kentucky, Lenggries, Heidelberg, and Mannheim, Germany and Orleans, France as a specialist in Army computer systems.

Over the years, employed by the University of Wisconsin, Gene was an artist and worked in the Bureau of Audio-Visual Instruction, Editorial and Communications Services, and the Department of Agricultural Journalism. He also taught drawing, layout and illustration at the UW.

Gene also worked for the State of Wisconsin in the Department of Administration, Resource Development and the State Historical Society.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Emma (Haas) Klee, and his sister Elizabeth (Betty) Klee. Gene's funeral service will be held at OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE CATHOLIC CHURCH on Thursday, March 19, 2020, with visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. and the funeral service following at 11:00 a.m. Gene will join his family with burial at Resurrection Cemetery, Speedway Road, Madison, Wisconsin, following the funeral service. Gene, as we always told you, "You are a good man". Peace be with you my friend. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

