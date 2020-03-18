Klee, Eugene H.

MADISON—In light of the recent COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services for Eugene H. Klee that were previously scheduled for Thursday, March 19, 2020 have been made private. Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery, 2705 Regent St., Madison, 53705. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

