MARSHALL - Josephine C. Klecker, age 91, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Arrangements are pending.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Ave.

608-249-8257

www.ryanfuneralservice.com

Klecker, Josephine C.
