Klebs, Ronald J.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WISCONSIN RAPIDS — Ronald J. Klebs, age 83, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., died Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Arborview Court, Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.

Private Family Services will be held at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. Rev. Cheryl Davis will officiate. Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery.

Ronald was born Oct. 29, 1936, in Beloit, Wis., to Miles and Vivian (Hewes) Klebs. He married Joan Hauser on Nov. 27, 1971, in Madison, Wis. Ron was an electric engineer for Consolidated Papers (Stora Enso, Newpage) for 31 years, retiring Oct. 31, 2000.

Ronald served in the U.S. Air Force from Jan. 5, 1956, until Dec. 21, 1959.

Ronald is survived by his wife, Joan; son, Paul (Heather) Klebs of Roscoe, Ill.; two daughters, Kristin Klebs and Julie (Larry) Brahan of Sheboygan, Wis.; 4 grandchildren, Erica Brahan, Jason Brahan, Jacob Klebs and Megan Klebs; and sister, Ann (Fred) Albitz of Bella Vista, AR. Ronald is also survived by two sisters-in-law, LaVonne Middleton and Mary Hauser and two nephews, Chris (Jen) Reigel and John (Jocelyn) Middleton.

Ronald was preceded in death by his parents and first wife, Maxine Klebs.