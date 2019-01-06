BELLEVILLE - Martha C. Klassy, age 98, of Belleville, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, at the ST. FRANCIS OF ASSISI CATHOLIC CHURCH, 338 S. Harrison St., Belleville, with the Rev. Michael Moon officiating. Burial will be in the Belleville Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church on Thursday morning from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass.
Memorials are suggested to Agrace HospiceCare, Inc. or St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. The Becker-Beal Funeral Home of Belleville is assisting the family. An online memorial with guestbook is available at www.bealfuneralhomes.com.