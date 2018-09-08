Try 1 month for 99¢

OREGON - Karen Beth Klappauf of Oregon, age 65, passed away on Monday, Sept. 3, 2018, at UW Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Karen was born on May 6, 1953 in Hoquiam, Wash., to Virginia and Maurice Lamont. She married Carl Klappauf in Eugene, Ore., in 1988. Karen moved with her family from Oregon to Wisconsin in 1998.

She enjoyed the outdoors especially the ocean, reading, drawing and playing with her grandchildren. Karen loved to garden and had a gift for roses.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries

She is survived by her husband, Carl; daughters, Tristin (Dan), Tyson (Luke), and Karleah; grandchildren, Olivia, Autumn and Ethan; sisters, Marie (Mike) and Kathie.

A Mass in Karen's honor will be held at HOLY MOTHER OF CONSOLATION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 651 N. Main Street, Oregon, at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, with a Celebration of Karen's life to begin at 3 p.m. Family and friends may gather at the church after the Mass until 6 p.m. on Thursday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Oregon 

Funeral & Cremation Care

1150 Park St.

(608) 835-3515

Celebrate
the life of: Klappauf, Karen Beth
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.