OREGON - Karen Beth Klappauf of Oregon, age 65, passed away on Monday, Sept. 3, 2018, at UW Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Karen was born on May 6, 1953 in Hoquiam, Wash., to Virginia and Maurice Lamont. She married Carl Klappauf in Eugene, Ore., in 1988. Karen moved with her family from Oregon to Wisconsin in 1998.
She enjoyed the outdoors especially the ocean, reading, drawing and playing with her grandchildren. Karen loved to garden and had a gift for roses.
She is survived by her husband, Carl; daughters, Tristin (Dan), Tyson (Luke), and Karleah; grandchildren, Olivia, Autumn and Ethan; sisters, Marie (Mike) and Kathie.
A Mass in Karen's honor will be held at HOLY MOTHER OF CONSOLATION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 651 N. Main Street, Oregon, at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, with a Celebration of Karen's life to begin at 3 p.m. Family and friends may gather at the church after the Mass until 6 p.m. on Thursday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.