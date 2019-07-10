FENNIMORE—Lavon Klais, age 69, of Fennimore, Wis. passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 at the Agrace HealthCare in Fitchburg. She was born on Dec. 17, 1949, in Dodgeville, Wis., the daughter of Lyle and Arloine (Gundlach) Fritsch. Lavon was united in marriage to Melvin Klais on June 6, 1970, in Cobb.
Lavon is survived by her daughter, Tonia (Joshua) Kreisel of Winona, Minn.; two grandchildren, Joey and Mattie Kreisel; special companion, Daisy; brother and sisters-in-law, Terry (Monica) Klais of Bagley, Mary Ann Molzof of Lancaster, and Kay (Bob) Bonjour of Darlington.
Lavon was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Melvin on April 25, 2015; mother and father-in-law, Charles and Dorothy Klais; and her brother-in-law, Lyle Molzof.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019, at St. Paul’s Liberty Ridge Church in Liberty Township, with burial to follow in the Rock Church Cemetery rural Livingston. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the Larson Family Funeral Home in Fennimore and from 10 a.m. until time of service at the church on Friday morning. Online condolences may be made at www.larsonfuneralhomes.com