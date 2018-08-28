MIDDLETON / ASHTON—Melvin T. “Mel” Kjorlie, Jr. passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, due to congestive heart failure. Mel was born in Madison on July 16, 1931, to Melvin Sr. and Tharsilla (Ruhrman) Kjorlie. He grew up on the family farm in the Lodi area, was active in Columbia County 4-H and graduated from Lodi High School in 1949. In May 1953, Mel was inducted into the U.S. Army and served as a helicopter mechanic in Korea. He was decorated with the National Defense Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, Korean Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal.
Mel was united in marriage to Alice Katherine Statz on Aug. 27, 1955, at St. Norbert’s Catholic Church in Roxbury. They moved to Ashton in 1958, where they raised their four children. Mel loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and woodworking. Mel completed his carpentry apprenticeship in 1963 and was a member of Local 314 Carpenters and Joiners of Madison.
In the 1960s and 1970s, Mel worked for several home builders for the expanding west side of Madison. In the 1980’s he started Mel Kjorlie Builders and operated his own business. Upon retirement, Mel and Alice enjoyed time at their cottage on Solberg Lake near Phillips, Wis.
Mel is survived by his wife of 63 years, Alice; sons, Mark (Marie) Kjorlie, Paul (Laura) Kjorlie, James (Kathleen) Kjorlie and their children, Benjamin, Nicholas and Russell; daughter, Mary Louise (Brian) Essert and their children Justin and Holly. He is also survived by brother, Marcel (Sally) Kjorlie; and sisters, Joyce Bohling and Janice McWilliams. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Rita (Vincent) Peterson; brothers, Gerald and Tom; granddaughter, Emily Essert; daughter-in-law, Debbie Kjorlie; and brother-in-law, Tony Statz.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. PETER’S CATHOLIC CHURCH, County Hwy K, Ashton, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. Burial will follow at the church cemetery with military rites. Visitation will be held Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., and again from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at St. Peter’s Catholic Church.
The family wishes to thank the Middleton EMS for their excellent response and service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be directed to St. Peter’s Catholic Church or to the Diocese of Madison, Apostolate for Persons with Disabilities. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
