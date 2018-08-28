Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN, SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN, AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN, FOND DU LAC AND SHEBOYGAN. IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN, COLUMBIA, DANE, GREEN, GREEN LAKE, IOWA, LAFAYETTE, MARQUETTE, AND SAUK. IN SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN, DODGE, JEFFERSON, MILWAUKEE, OZAUKEE, WASHINGTON, AND WAUKESHA. * UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * STEADY RAINS WILL CONTINUE ACROSS THE AREA INTO A FEW HOURS AFTER MIDNIGHT OR SO. AREAS THAT HAVE RECEIVED HEAVY RAINS AND MAJOR FLOODING OF LATE ARE NOT EXPECTED TO SEE ADDITIONAL APPRECIABLE RAINS THIS EVENING, HOWEVER ANOTHER 0.25 TO 0.75 IS PLAUSIBLE TO OCCUR OVERNIGHT WITH THIS RAIN AREA AND SOME ISOLATED THUNDER. AND THIS MAY BE ENOUGH TO COMPLICATE THE FLOODING SITUATION, SO WILL CONTINUE TO KEEP THIS WATCH IN PLACE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&