MIDDLETON / ASHTON - Alice K. Kjorlie, age 83, passed away peacefully at Agrace HospiceCare, on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, from congestive heart failure. Alice was born in Sauk City on July 8, 1935, to Leonard and Agnes (Laufenberg) Statz. She grew up on the family farm in the Roxbury area and was a Badger Girls State representative in 1952. She graduated from Sauk City High School in 1953 as Co-Valedictorian. She was united in marriage to Melvin T. Kjorlie, Jr. on Aug. 27, 1955, at St. Norbert's Catholic Church in Roxbury. They moved to Ashton in 1958, where they raised their four children. Alice was a member of St. Peter's Christian Mothers Association and was best known for her love of nature.
In the 1960s and 1970s, Alice was a stay-at-home mom who enjoyed baking, gardening and canning. In 1976, she started at CUNA Mutual and rose to the position of administrative assistant to the Southern Region Vice President. Concurrently, she graduated from MATC with an associate degree in Executive Secretarial Science.
After retirement from CUNA Mutual in 1999, Alice and Mel spent much of their time at their cottage on Solberg Lake, Phillips, Wis.
Alice is survived by sons, Mark (Marie) Kjorlie, Paul (Laura) Kjorlie, James (Kathleen) Kjorlie and their children, Benjamin, Nicholas and Russell; and daughter, Mary Louise (Brian) Essert and their children, Justin and Holly. She is also survived by brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Marcel and Sally Kjorlie; and sisters-in-law, Claire Statz, Joyce Bohling and Janice McWilliams. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Melvin; brothers, Tony and Edward Statz; granddaughter, Emily Essert; sister-in-law, Rita (Vincent) Peterson; brothers-in-law, Gerald and Tom; and daughter-in-law, Debbie (Paul) Kjorlie.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at ST. PETER'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7121 County Road K, Ashton, at 11:30 a.m., on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, with Father Chris Gernetzke presiding. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, and again at the church from 10:30 a.m. until the start of the Mass on Saturday.
The family wishes to thank Agrace HospiceCare and the Middleton EMS team for their excellent care and service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be directed to Agrace HospiceCare or to the Diocese of Madison, Apostolate for Persons with Disabilities. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.