PARDEEVILLE—Franklin Ray Kivett, 71, of Pardeeville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at his home. He was born June 16, 1947, in Greencastle, Ind., to Dr. Maurice and Ann Louise Kivett. He was raised in Clinton, Ind. and graduated from Clinton High School in 1965. Upon graduation he attended both Indiana University and Indiana State University.
Frank was proud of his military service as a sergeant in the United States Army, serving in Vietnam from August 1967 to August 1968. He was a lifetime member of both the Legion Post 534 in McFarland and the VFW Post 8483 in Madison. Frank was employed by Oscar Mayer for many years until his retirement in 2000.
Always an avid sports fan, he loved the Green Bay Packers, as well as the Brewers, Bucks, and Wisconsin football and basketball. Through his whole life he loved hunting and especially fishing. He would always remember his many trips to Northern Wisconsin, Minnesota, and especially Canada. He and his wife Barbara loved traveling. They also enjoyed their summer place on the Mississippi, and spent the last five winters at their little place in Saddlebag Lake Resort in Lake Wales, Fla.
Mr. Kivett is survived by his wife, Barb; children Jeffrey (Katherine) Kivett, Gregory (Sara) Kivett and Jennifer (Ryan) Eiler; and extended family, Melody (Brian) Bryant-Dragan, Matt (Becca) Bryant and Cindy McKeown; and the grandchildren, Abbi, Haley, Travis, Trevor, Caleb, Maddie, Kylee, Sydney, Penelope, Taylor, Michayla, Isla and Olivia. He was preceded in death by his father, Dr. Maurice C Kivett; mother, Ann Louise (Bard) Kivett; and his brother, Karl Vaughn Kivett.
Memorial services with full military honors will be held Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at 3 p.m. at GRASSE FUNERAL HOME, 119 Industrial Drive, Pardeeville. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of services. A reception will follow. Frank will be interred at the Cloverdale Cemetery in Cloverdale, Ind., not far from the family farm where he spent many a happy day in his youth hunting and fishing.
Special thanks to the teams of UW Carbone Cancer Center and Agrace HospiceCare for their special cares given to Frank and family. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com.