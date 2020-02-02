Kitzinger, Robert "Jake"

Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required.

Memorial Services will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home in Watertown with Rev. David Phillips officiating. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home from 2 p.m. until the time of the service. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.