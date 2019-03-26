STOUGHTON - Lowell E. Kittleson, age 81, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019, in Stoughton. He was born in Stoughton on Jan. 12, 1938, the son of Clayton and Lorris Kittleson. Lowell attended Nora School. He graduated from Stoughton High School in 1956. Lowell served in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves from 1957 to 1963. He had a life long career in the farm implement business and was well known by farmers for his vast knowledge. Lowell enjoyed tractor pulls and car racing. On Nov. 5, 2004, Lowell married Marjorie Hoel. His ability to tell great jokes and stories will be missed by everyone who knew him.
Lowell is survived by his wife, Marge; three children, Rhondi (Wesley) Dorshorst, Darin (Cheryl) and Brad (Tricia) Kittleson; step children, Michael (Brigette) Marvin, Nathan and A.J. Peterson; grandchildren, Muria (David) Baker, Kaley Dorshorst, Karmen (Kurtis) Muller, Adam Kittleson, Erin and Lindsay Kittleson, Scott, Toby and Kali Marvin, Ivan, Austin and William Peterson; great-granddaughter, Maren Muller; brother, Wayne (Nancy) Kittleson; sister, Mary (Jim) Furseth; former wife, Annette (Bob) Kolek; and many extended relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Yvonne (Gerald) Herfel.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019, at FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 310 E. Washington St., Stoughton, with the Rev. Richard Halom officiating. Burial will follow in Lutheran Cemetery South. A luncheon reception will follow the burial at Nora's, on the corner of Highway 12/18 and Highway BN. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, Stoughton, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at church.
A special thank you to Jordyn Weum and the staff of Stoughton Hospital. Please share your memories of Lowell at www.CressFuneralService.com.