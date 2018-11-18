Try 1 month for 99¢

SUN PRAIRIE - Silas Kittle, age 81, passed away on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. A funeral service will be held at SUN PRAIRIE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 702 North St., Sun Prairie, on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Jenny Arneson officiating. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, and also from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Wednesday.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie

(608) 837-9054

