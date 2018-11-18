SUN PRAIRIE - Silas Kittle, age 81, passed away on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. A funeral service will be held at SUN PRAIRIE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 702 North St., Sun Prairie, on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Jenny Arneson officiating. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, and also from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Wednesday.
