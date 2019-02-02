MCFARLAND - Kay Z. Kissinger, age 68, of McFarland, took her final journey home on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019. She was born on May 13, 1950, in Elkhorn, the daughter of Severt and Edna (Lasch) Sather. Kay married Jerry Kissinger in 1991. Two years ago, for their 25th wedding anniversary, they went on a cruise, one of many that Kay and Jerry enjoyed, and renewed their wedding vows.
She loved being at her home that she took great pride in and designed, watching nature and the animals in her backyard. Kay was a cat lover and enjoyed their companionship. She was a very strong supporter of Make-A-Wish and Special Olympics, Wisconsin, organizations that were near and dear to her heart. Kay was a very proud Norwegian and embraced her heritage.
"You know what I'd be if I wasn't Norwegian?" "Embarrassed!"
Kay is survived by her husband of 27 years, Jerry; children, Joe Schmidt and Nicole Schmidt; grandchildren, Brent, Adrianna and Alex Schmidt; one great-grandbaby on the way; siblings, John Sather and Ann Davis; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Bill Sather; and sister, Kristy "Fud" Sather.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Kay's home, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.