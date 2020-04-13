Kirschbaum, Constance "Connie" M.

In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

A public memorial and celebration of life will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider making contributions to the Connie Kirschbaum Memorial Fund, which can be mailed to the Melby Funeral Home, P.O. Box 245, Platteville, WI 53818. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.