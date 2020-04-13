Kirschbaum, Constance "Connie" M.

CASSVILLE — Constance “Connie” M. Kirschbaum, age 75, of Cassville, Wis., passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, April 11, 2020.

A public memorial and celebration of life will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider making contributions to the Connie Kirschbaum Memorial Fund, which can be mailed to the Melby Funeral Home, P.O. Box 245, Platteville, WI 53818. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.

