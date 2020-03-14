Kirner, Scott Alan

PRAIRIE DU SAC — Scott Alan Kirner, age 57, passed away at University Hospital in Madison on March 13, 2020 surrounded by family and loved ones. He was born Feb. 7, 1963 to Jack and Patricia (Stewart) Kirner. Scott graduated from Sauk Prairie High School; class of 1981. He went on to attend University of Wisconsin Madison where he graduated with a B.S. in Computer Science. Scott worked as a computer analyst, but his passion was his business, Kirner Campers. From a young age, Scott enjoyed traveling, outdoor recreational activities, such as camping, motorcycling, ATVing and snowmobiling with family and friends. Scott especially enjoyed the serenity and peaceful living of his cabin up in Minoqua. He enjoyed cooking, hosting family/friend parties, sheepshead, racquetball and loved a good bargain.

He is survived by two children, Jerica and Grant; and the mother of his children, Susan his longtime girlfriend, Cindy Thurber; his father, Jack and siblings, Kurt (Susan) Kirner, Brian (Michelle) Kirner, Kristine (Tom) Pressel. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mom, Pat; and a sister, Sandra Kay.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As per Scott’s wishes, a visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on March 18, 2020, at Hooverson Funeral Home, 251 Water St., Sauk City, Wis.