MERRIMAC - Archie Royal Kirchstein Jr., age 89, of Merrimac, passed away on April 30, 2019, at Sauk Prairie Healthcare Center. He was born March 14, 1930, in Merrimac, to parents Archie Kirchstein Sr. and Viola (Parks) Kirchstein.
On Sept. 22, 1950, he married the love of his life, Wilma Maria Daege and they had three children.
Archie was a proud member of the Laborers International Union of North America, Local 464 for 70 years. He was enlisted in the U.S. Army from 1950 to 1951, during the Korean Conflict.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, throwing horseshoes and playing darts. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was also a lifelong member of the Merrimac United Methodist Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Archie Sr. and Viola Kirchstein; in-laws, Gustave and Margarete Daege; sister, Audrey Martin; brother-in-law, Edgar Martin; daughter-in-law, Debra, and granddaughter, Courtney Rae. Archie is survived by his wife, Wilma "Dolly" Kirchstein; sons, Bruce Kirchstein, Kenneth (Elizabeth) Kirchstein; daughter, Ann Marie (Jack) Adams; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; as well as several family members and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, 11 a.m. at MERRIMAC UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, with Pastor Roxi Gnatzig officiating. Military rites will be held after the service at the church. Burial will take place at a later date. Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.