Kirch, Mathew

WAUNAKEE - Matthew Kirch passed away on Jan. 5, 2020, after a prolonged illness, faced with much stoicism. He is survived by his mother, Mavis; son, Austin; three sisters; and five brothers. He was preceded in death by his father; and one brother, Louis. A family only celebration of life will be held at a later date. Many heartfelt thanks to UW Medical staff, who have provided superb care to ensure quality of life for him. Informed Choice Funerals of Madison is assisting the family, (608) 249-6758.