Kirch, Gary S.

Kirch, Gary S.

MAZOMANIE — Gary S. Kirch passed away Aug. 3, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Imelda Kirch. He is survived by his siblings, Fred (Darlene), Walter (Trudy), Joe (Mary), Randy (Terry), Linda, Dale (Beth), Terry, Donna (and Gary's favorite dog, Coco), Dennis, Rick (Stacey) and a host of nieces and nephews. A special thanks to his devoted caregiver and friend, Eileen Van Acker.

Gary "Kirchie" loved and will be missed by all.

Kirch, Gary S.

Gary S. Kirch

