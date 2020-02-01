Kirch, Elizabeth “Bette”

MADISON — Elizabeth “Bette” Kirch, age 88, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. Bette was born on Oct. 20, 1931, in Monroe, to Alton and Rose (Indergan) Keil. She attended Monroe High School.
Bette married Robert “Bob” L. Kirch, of Mount Horeb, on Sept. 18, 1954. They made their home in Madison. Bette worked in various jobs, but she enjoyed working as a bookkeeper most often. She always made time for her family, was involved in volunteer work and was always the Girl Scout leader. Bette enjoyed traveling, playing cards, and was very active in her church.
Bette is survived by her daughters, Karen (Gary) Dresang of Madison and Jean (Ken) Ellison of Phoenix, Ariz. She will be truly missed by her five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren. Bette also leaves behind her brother, Alan “Pete” Keil; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert in 1998; and her sister, Marlea “Bonnie” in 2006.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison, at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, with Father Randy Timmerman presiding. A celebration of life will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, and at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Saturday. Bette will be laid to rest with her husband at Florida National Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
