Kirch, Elizabeth “Bette”

MADISON — Elizabeth “Bette” Kirch, age 88, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. Bette was born on Oct. 20, 1931, in Monroe, to Alton and Rose (Indergan) Keil. She attended Monroe High School.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bette married Robert “Bob” L. Kirch, of Mount Horeb, on Sept. 18, 1954. They made their home in Madison. Bette worked in various jobs, but she enjoyed working as a bookkeeper most often. She always made time for her family, was involved in volunteer work and was always the Girl Scout leader. Bette enjoyed traveling, playing cards, and was very active in her church.

Bette is survived by her daughters, Karen (Gary) Dresang of Madison and Jean (Ken) Ellison of Phoenix, Ariz. She will be truly missed by her five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren. Bette also leaves behind her brother, Alan “Pete” Keil; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert in 1998; and her sister, Marlea “Bonnie” in 2006.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison, at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, with Father Randy Timmerman presiding. A celebration of life will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, and at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Saturday. Bette will be laid to rest with her husband at Florida National Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care 5203 Monona Drive (608) 221-5420

To send flowers to the family of Elizabeth "Bette" Kirch, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Elizabeth "Bette"'s Mass of Christian Burial begins. Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

Madison, WI 53716 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Elizabeth "Bette"'s Celebration of Life begins. Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Elizabeth "Bette"'s Visitation begins.