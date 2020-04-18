Kippert, James (Jim) Phillip

SAULT ST. MARIE, MICH. - James (Jim) Phillip Kippert passed away surrounded by his wife and children on March 1, 2020. He graduated from West High and was quarterback of their football team in his senior year. Born in Sault St. Marie Michigan on July 14, 1947, he rose to the rank of Colonel in the United States Air Force. He flew the HC-130, the T-38 and was most proud of his 1000 hours in the high altitude U-2, with multiple flights in the Gulf War. He was the beloved husband of Johanna (Joan) van Bakel Kippert; and father to Emily Keller Frazer of Rocklin, Calif. and Lucas James Kippert of Tucson, Ariz. He had 6 grandchildren who lovingly called him Opa. He lived a beautiful life, travelled the world and will be sorely missed by all who loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Velva Ann Kippert as well as his brother Jack Kippert. A Celebration of Life will be held in Lincoln, California later this Spring.