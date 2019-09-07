MIDDLETON - Ralph Clarence Kinzel, age 84, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at St. Mary's Care Center. A memorial service will be held at ST. LUKE'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 7337 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, with the Rev. Heather Hayward presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 11 a.m. until the start of the service on Saturday. A full obituary will be published in the Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

To send flowers to the family of Ralph Kinzel, please visit Tribute Store.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave

(608) 831-6761

Events

Sep 28
Memorial Service
Saturday, September 28, 2019
1:00PM
St. Luke's Lutheran Church
7337 Hubbard Ave
Middleton, WI 53562
Order flowers for Ralph's Memorial Service
Guaranteed delivery before Ralph's Memorial Service begins.
Sep 28
Visitation
Saturday, September 28, 2019
11:00AM-1:00PM
St. Luke's Lutheran Church
7337 Hubbard Ave
Middleton, WI 53562
Order flowers for Ralph's Visitation
Guaranteed delivery before Ralph's Visitation begins.

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.