MADISON—Ralph C. Kinzel left this earth to be with our Lord and Savior on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. He was born on Dec. 1, 1934, to his loving parents, Clarence R. and Grace (Krueger) Kinzel, in Fond du Lac, Wis. During high school, Ralph was a member of the Boys Brigade of Neenah, Wis. In 1952, he was one of two members selected to travel through Europe, which included crossing the Atlantic Ocean on the maiden voyage of the SS United States. After graduating from Neenah High School in 1953, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from the Wisconsin State College in Oshkosh in 1957. While in college, Ralph met the love of his life, Janice E. Hanley, and they were married in Birnamwood, Wis., on June 7, 1958. Ralph spent his professional career working in the Paper Industry. He worked for several paper mills in Wisconsin and Michigan, before settling at Badger Paper Mills in Peshtigo, Wis., in 1968. During his 29-year career at Badger Paper, he had several jobs and responsibilities, ending his career as Vice President of Environmental and Technical Services. Ralph and Jan raised their three children in Peshtigo with the love and support of a large group of fantastic friends. With life measured in laughs and love, we are all truly blessed. Ralph was actively involved in the Peshtigo community and loved being involved in any activity that promoted Peshtigo and the community it fostered. In 2005, Ralph and Jan relocated to Madison, Wis. to be closer to family.
Ralph loved the Packers, hunting, and especially enjoyed the family Canadian fishing trips to Lake of the Woods. With much pride for his family, he travelled all over Wisconsin and Pennsylvania to be present for any activities in which his grandchildren were involved. His grandchildren were so blessed to have had a grandfather who exemplified what it is to be a true gentleman.
Ralph was a kind and loving father and grandfather, and he will be deeply missed by his family. He gave the biggest bear hugs upon any greeting, and always offered words of support and encouragement to those around him. He showed his family how to greet each day with hope and always modeled how to “Live Fearlessly.”
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Grace; and his two brothers, Robert and Lawrence. His loving wife, Janice, entered heaven in 2006, and there is peace and comfort knowing that Ralph and Janice are now reunited.
Ralph is survived by his three children, Tim (Gail) Kinzel, John (Chris) Kinzel and Beth (Ed) Bates. He is also survived by grandchildren, Joshua, Benjamin, Anna, Kyle, Allison, Jay, John, Sarah (Rob), Kristen and Randy; and great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Allison and Madelyn.
A memorial service will be held at ST. LUKE’S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 7337 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, with the Rev. Heather Hayward presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 11 a.m. until the start of the service on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Peshtigo Elementary Learning Center, c/o Peshtigo School District, 341 N. Emery Ave., Peshtigo, WI 54157. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
