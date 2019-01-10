Try 1 month for 99¢

RICHLAND CENTER—Wayne E. Kintz age 92, of Richland Center, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2018, at Schmitt Woodland Hills in Richland Center.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, at 11 a.m., at PEACE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH in Richland Center. Visitation will be held on Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service. A private family burial will take place in the Richland Center Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the music ministry of the Peace United Methodist Church. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Stafford Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

