MINERAL POINT - Theresa A. "Terri" Kinsman, age 69, of Mineral Point passed away on March 1, 2019, in her home, surrounded by her loving family, following an extended illness.
Terri is survived by her husband of 41 years, Bill; sons, Ed (Patricia) Kligora of Dodgeville and Kerry (Julie) Kligora of Mineral Point; daughter, Shannon (Doug) Wilson of Edmund; grandchildren, Stefan (Jenna Larkin) Kligora, Kirsten (Troy Geasland) Kligora, Tylor Wilson, Josh (Stephanie) Wilson, Carlee (Josh) Kerl; great-grandchildren, Reagan, Aubrey, James, Kierah, Emma, and Cambrian; sisters, Eileen (David) Drake, Maryclaire (Ray) Murphy, Bobbi Jelle, Colleen (Lenny) Hooks, and Lori (Mike) McGowan; brothers, Rob (Tracy Beerkircher) Goldthorpe and Dan (Kaye) Goldthorpe; sister-in-law, Janet (Wes) Elliott; and brother-in-law, Dave (Marita) Olson; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at 11 a.m., at HOPE LUTHERAN CHURCH in Mineral Point. Pastor Rich McLeer will officiate. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery. A visitation will be on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., and on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 10:50 a.m., at the church.
In honoring Terri's wishes, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Hodan Community Services, Mineral Point Rescue Squad, Pointer Pantry, Hope Lutheran Church, or Upland Hills Hospice.