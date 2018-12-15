MADISON—Patricia Ann Kinsler, age 92, always ate her dessert first. The daughter of James Wood and Dorothy (Newman) Wade, Patricia was born on March 18, 1926, in Spokane, Wash., and graduated from Oshkosh High School in 1943. On Jan. 16, 1944, she began her great journey with George R. Kinsler, one that would lead them from Alaska to Florida, but always ending in Wisconsin, where they would raise their four children, George O. (Moni) Kinsler, John (Kimberlee) Kinsler, Karla (Larry) Redepenning and David (Jenny) Kinsler. Patricia’s family would grow to include over 10 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren, each of whom would come to know “Grandma Pat” as a perfect brew of warmth, humor, and wit; a woman who could paint, play the piano, grow a flower garden, and cheat at Scrabble; who, in the hippest fashion, could instant message as well as she could crochet the world’s best afghans; who gambled with pennies; and who read voraciously and understood far more than most about the world and the people in it.
Patricia led a constant and active life as a golfer, snowmobiler, member of Monona United Methodist Church, Girl Scout and Cub Scout Troop leader, hockey mom, and even welcomed Susan Friend into the family through AFS. That journey always seemed to end at “Happy Acres,” the Tomahawk, Wis. hunting land that became home to all of us. It was there we could find and spend alone time with Grandma Pat, whether the season, in all her subtle splendor. Each of us would come to know her understated bravery and easy joy for those simple, true, and old treasures that every day forgets.
Though Patricia passed away on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, she did so having taught us all to love and listen now while it matters, and to make the most of our lives— to eat our dessert first.
Patricia is survived by her children; grandchildren, Tobias (Jennell) Kinsler, Amanda (Paul) Lavoe, Martha Fox, Katie (James) Potter, Andrew (Elizabeth) Kinsler, Stacey (Ivan) Solomon, Timothy Redepenning, Lisa (Yoav) Shapira, Matthew (Courtney) Redepenning, Grant Kinsler (Lindsey Huffer-Kiesow) and Samantha Kinsler; great-grandchildren, Jackson Kinsler, Easton Kinsler, Hudson Kinsler, Zion Lavoe, Zachery Lavoe, Ziva Lavoe, Alex Hanfeld, Barrett Potter, Desmond Kinsler, Maisie Kinsler, Coraline Kinsler, Xavier Solomon, Marek Solomon, Ella Shapira, Riley Redepenning, and Noah Redepenning; and nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, George R.; and their first child, Constance.
A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 2 p.m. until the time of the service on Friday. Memorials may be made to Oakwood Village Foundation, 5565 Tancho Drive, Madison, WI 53718.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Oakwood Village, especially Beth and Summer, as well as the staff of Agrace HospiceCare for all of their compassionate care. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
