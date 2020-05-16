Kinning, Terrance B.

STOUGHTON - Terrance B. Kinning passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Skaalen Home in Stoughton. He was born in St. Paul, Minn., on Sept. 7, 1933, the son of John and Margaret Kinning. Terry graduated from Mechanic Arts High School in St. Paul. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1953-1957. After service Terry worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, ARS for many years. In 1972 he married Judy A. Glassing and they lived in Fresno, Calif. In 1974 they moved to Stoughton. Terry was a big hockey fan. He enjoyed watching Badgers basketball and football with his daughter, Lisa, golfing with his son, Steven, researching Ancestry on his computer, spending time with family, and traveling to Minnesota to visit family and friends. Terry was a member of the Stoughton American Legion Post 59, and Stoughton VFW Post 328.