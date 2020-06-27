Kinning, Judy A. (Glassing)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

STOUGHTON - Judy A. (Glassing) Kinning, age 76, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

She was born in St. Paul, Minn. on November 6, 1943, the daughter of Otto and Margaret Glassing. Judy graduated from South St. Paul High School. She married Terrance Kinning in 1972 and moved to Fresno, Calif. They moved to Stoughton in 1974 with their two children. Judy worked for the State of Minnesota for 10 years before her marriage. She worked for the City of Stoughton for 23 years, 13 years as City Clerk. Judy loved spending time with her family and her beautiful granddaughters; she also loved her flower and vegetable gardens.

Judy is survived by her children, Lisa Kinning and Steven (Lana) Kinning; two granddaughters, Aubrey and Addison. She is further survived by brothers, Donald (Kathleen) Glassing, Cleadis (Terri) Glassing, David (Nancy) Glassing, Otto (Sheila) Glassing, Timothy and James Glassing; sisters, Marlys (Bill) Nelson, Suzanne Glassing, and Linda (Lee) Lenart; and many nieces and nephews. Judy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Terrance; brother, Richard Glassing; and sisters, JoAnne Radi and Margaret Mork.

Visitation will be held from p.m. until 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Cress Funeral Home, 206 W. Prospect Street, Stoughton. Graveside services will follow in Lutheran Cemetery South.

Judy's family would like to extend a special thank you to the UW Hospital pulmonary transplant team for giving us 16 additional years with Judy, to the staff of UW Hospital TLC and Palliative Care for keeping her comfortable, and to the many helpful neighbors for their good care of Judy. Please share your memories of Judy at: www.CressFuneralService.com.

Cress Funeral Services 206 W. Prospect Street, Stoughton (608) 873-9244

