Kinney, Paul F.

BLUE RIVER/RICHLAND CENTER — Paul F. Kinney, age 88 of Blue River passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Schmitt Woodland Hills in Richland Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary the Assumption Catholic Church in Richland Center. Monsignor Roger Scheckel and Monsignor Michael Gorman will concelebrate with burial in the St. Philip’s Catholic Cemetery in Rolling Ground. Visitation will be held on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at the church from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. and again on Tuesday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Philip’s Cemetery Association, Riverdale Education Foundation, Blue River Fire Department or St. Mary’s Catholic School. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The STAFFORD FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family with the arrangements.