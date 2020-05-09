Kinney, Jane Margaret

Returning in 1969, she moved to San Francisco on the heels of the Summer of Love and opened Plants, a shop in the Richmond District. She completed an Associate Degree in Ornamental Horticulture from the City College of San Francisco.

In 1982, she moved back to Wisconsin and in 1983 opened J. Kinney Florist on King Street. She is credited with being the first store to begin the economic turnaround of that area, helping to displace seedier businesses such as the Mustang Lounge and Cheri's Massage. "I had to chase hookers off my doorstep when I opened the shop in the morning," she recalled. Jane later moved to a larger storefront next door to the Majestic Theater. As the downtown became more of a nightlife destination, she joined other retailers on Monroe Street in 2005. In 2015, she closed the store. She found satisfying work in the Metcalfe's Market floral department, where she met loving friends Mike, Brenda, Sally and Christa.

Self-employment allowed Jane the flexibility to pursue her hobby of camping in Wisconsin's north woods. Always quick to head to Lancaster for downtime in the unusual childhood home, Jane spent many restorative hours in its embrace. Jane had a community of friends across the country that loved her. She blessed many lives with her beautiful and unique attitude towards life that was reflected in her floral designs.