King, Rose E.

BELLEVILLE - Rose E. King, age 95, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Heartsong, in Belleville. She was born on the Pernot Homestead Farm on October 8, 1924, the daughter of Francis and Elizabeth (Heimann) Pernot. In 1939, her father died, but Rose was able to graduate from the Storytown School, and then she began working to help support her mother and siblings. Rose had worked at the Lyons turkey farm, the Upright Swiss Embroidery, and cleaned houses. It was at one of her cleaning jobs that she met her future husband, Gilbert King. They were married on June 2, 1949, and the couple celebrated 57 years together. Rose and Gilbert farmed near Albany, Monroe, and then, in 1964, moved to Belleville, where they farmed together until selling the cows in 1990. Rose enjoyed gardening, mowing the lawn, traveling, and tending to animals on the farm. She continued to feed heifers up until three years ago. Rose was a 20-year member of the Wisconsin Association for Home and Community Education and the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.