King, Paul Louis

At various times, Paul enjoyed tennis, skiing, sailing and travel. He cherished his Irish ancestry and visited over 50 relatives in County Mayo and County Galway, proudly flying flags displaying his heritage. Paul had many wonderful memories and loved to tell stories. He was particularly fond of stories from his youth growing up near Churchill Downs. A man of tradition, he enjoyed preparing for, and showing Wisconsin friends how to celebrate the annual Kentucky Derby in the Kentuckian custom for many years before passing the baton on to the next generation. Paul was steadfast and unwavering in his principles. His wisdom and experience provided the basis for a strong foundation for his family and relationships, treasured by those who knew him.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at UW Hospital, the caregivers at Comfort Keepers, and the staff at Agrace HospiceCare for the care provided to Paul and the support for the family throughout his illness.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7450 University Ave., Middleton, at noon on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Wednesday. Burial at St. Bernard's Cemetery will be private. Due to COVID-19 mandate from Dane County, masks are required to be worn in the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Edgewood College, Catholic Multicultural Center, or Middleton Outreach Ministry. If you wish to send a message of comfort to the family, online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

