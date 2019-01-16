WAUNAKEE—Neil Francis King, age 93, passed away on Jan. 15, 2019, at the Waunakee Manor after a short illness. Neil was born Dec. 8, 1925, in Fond du Lac, to Stephen Thomas King and Kathryn A (Twohig) King. Neil graduated from St. Mary’s Springs Academy. He served in the U.S. Army in Korea. Neil married his first wife, Shirley (Russler) King in 1952; she proceeded him in death in 1982. Their daughter, Kathleen and her husband John Kunz had two daughters, Kelly (Greg) Hamilton and Katie (Rory) Johnson. Neil married Lilly Sundet in November 1985. Neil was preceded in death by his two brothers, Stephen Jerome “Jerry” King and Thomas James “Jim” King.
Neil and Lilly enjoyed many years of caravanning with the Airstream travel club, wintered in Florida and travelled internationally. Neil retired from Northwest Airlines. Neil’s love for travel took him around the world on one airline trip.
Neil is survived by his wife Lilly; daughter, Kathy; stepsons, Steve, Dean and David Sundet; grandchildren, Kelly Hamilton and Katie Johnson; great-grandchildren, Levi and June Hamilton, Tyler and Tessa Johnson; step-grandchildren, Justin and Kyle Sundet; and step-great-grandchild, Connor Sundet.
Funeral services will be held at WINN-CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 5785 Hwy Q, Waunakee, at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Full Military honors will follow the service. A Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Vienna Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at REX’S INNKEEPER in Waunakee.
