MADISON—Kay Marie “Gibber” (Gibson) King, age 55, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Nov. 17, 2018.. She was born on Oct. 8, 1963, in St. Paul, Minn., the daughter of Sam and Donna (Lewis) Gibson. She was the beloved wife and best friend of Terry. A devoted mother of Guy, Mike (Dalis) and Kelsey.
She is survived by her mother, Donna; brother, Daniel (Tamra); sister, Kari (Todd) Hulleman; nephew, Ross; nieces, Kelsey (Kyle), Rachel, Bailey and Randi; aunties, Doris, Annie, Judy and Sharon; dear cousins and so many special friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Sam; sister-in-law, Sue; mother and father-in-law; and grandparents.
A Funeral Service will be held at 3 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 North Sherman Ave., Madison. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of service.
God Bless all who walked Kay’s journey with her. Green Bay Packer fan!! (even if they lost) Keep cheering, Kay-Kay. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
