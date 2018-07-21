AURORA, Colo.—Jean Marie (Baumann) King, age 89, passed away July 5, 2018. Jean was born June 16, 1929, in Madison, Wis. to Arnold and Hedwig Baumann. Jean was a graduate of Central High School, Madison, Class of 1947. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 1951, with a degree in Home Economics. Married to Donald S. King, also in 1951, she is preceded in death by her husband and her son, Gregory S. King.
Jean is survived by her daughters, Gayle I. King (Hardy) of Gillette, Wyo. and Nancy M. King (Amore) of Aurora, Colo.; her daughter-in-law, Janus E. King of Phoenix, Ariz.; her son, Russell D. King of Fall Creek, Wis.; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Interment will be held at ROSELAWN CEMETERY in Monona, Wis. on Saturday, July 28, 2018, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church 1021 Spaight St., Madison, WI 53703.