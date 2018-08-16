MADISON—Phillip “Skip” Kindy Jr., age 75, passed away on Aug. 14, 2018, in Madison, where he lived for four decades. He was born June 9, 1943, in Saint Paul, Minn., the eldest son of Phillip Kindy Sr. and Norma Montgomery Kindy. Skip attended Saint Paul Academy, and graduated with a bachelor’s in English literature from Colby College in Waterville, Maine. He went on to teach at Sterling School in Craftsbury Common, Vt., before moving to Madison. He graduated with a Master’s in Social Work from UW-Madison, after which he went on as a social work clinical instructor and therapist for 22 years.
In that time, he became a devout Tibetan Buddhist, and was hand-selected as a project leader for the Tibetan Resettlement Project in 1990. That made it possible for the first 1,000 Tibetans to immigrate to the US (80 to Madison) and secure housing and employment. He also met a fiery Tibetan woman who would soon become his wife, Tsering. After their marriage, Tsering’s two daughters joined them from India, and they became a new family in Madison. Dedicated to fully taking on his new role as father, Skip went through the whole adoption process in 1993, for both daughters who were then 4 and 6. After the Tibetan Resettlement Project was completed, he wanted to continue supporting the Tibetan people, so in 1996 he and Tsering founded the Chenrezig Fund, a nonprofit organization that supports the education and livelihood of destitute Tibetan children in Dehradun, India, as well as Tibetan scholars in Madison.
Skip enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling and experiencing different cultures, being outdoors (especially close to water), sailing, making the ultimate dad jokes (or as he would call them just plain bad jokes), being a self-proclaimed handyman, reading the Lord of the Rings trilogy and making the best Gollum voice, playing with and teaching English to children at the Tibetans’ Children Home, in Clement Town, Dehradun, India, and eating (a lot).
He is survived by his wife, Tsering; two daughters, Sonam and Tinley; and two grandchildren, Jaddian and Taadi; as well as his younger sister, Suzanne “Sue” Edwards; and brother, James “Jim” Kindy.
Skip was a loving and devoted father and husband, and he will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
If you wish to make a gesture in his memory, please make a donation to the Chenrezig Fund, at www.forskip.chenrezigfund.org. All 100% of the proceeds go directly to supporting the children; the Kindy family pays for all operational expenses to manage the nonprofit out-of-pocket.
A small visitation before cremation, will be held at ALL FAITHS FUNERAL HOME, 4058 Lien Rd., on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., for people who would like to come and pay their respects. Tsering, Sonam and Tinley will be making a pilgrimage to India next winter to spread his ashes in the Ganges River at his request.