Kindschi, LaVerne Pearl "Pearlie"

PRAIRIE DU SAC — LaVerne Pearl "Pearlie" Kindschi, age 83, died peacefully on July 5, 2020, at Pine Villa Assisted Living in Prairie du Sac, Wis.

Pearlie was born on Jan. 3,1937, at her grandmother's home in North Freedom, Wis., to Wilbert and Myrtle Schaefer. Pearlie attended elementary school at Diamond Hill School in rural North Freedom and in 1954 graduated from Reedsburg High School.

On Sept. 15, 1956, Pearlie married Verne W. Kindschi and moved to the family farm outside of Prairie du Sac. She was the bookkeeper at Woolworths in Baraboo until they adopted their son Brian in 1965. Three years later they adopted their daughter, Susan, and their family was complete. Pearlie was a hardworking farm wife. To her it was more than work; it was a part of her and an expression of her love. She fed farm workers at noon six days a week, did the farm books with Alice Kindschi and was an amazing wife, mom, daughter and daughter-in-law. After Brian graduated from high school, Pearlie went to work at Marie's Dress Shop in Sauk City with her mother Myrtle.