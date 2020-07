Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

PRAIRIE DU SAC — LaVerne “Pearlie” Pearl Kindschi, age 83, died peacefully on July 5, 2020, at Pine Villa Assisted Living in Prairie du Sac, Wis. A complete obituary will be published in the Sunday, July 12, 2020, Wisconsin State Journal. Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com