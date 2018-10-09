BELOIT—Jerome Charles Kinder, age 75, of Beloit died Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Riverside Terrace. He was born Dec. 23, 1942, in Madison, the son of Clifford J. and Shirley (Stickle) Kinder. Jerome was a 1960 graduate of Madison Central High School, and he was also a 1965 graduate of UW-Madison. While at the UW he was a member of the U.S. Air Force ROTC. Upon his graduation he was commissioned into the U.S. Air Force. He served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War, as a pilot, flying over 300 Sortees. Jerome ended his first enlistment in 1971. Following his first enlistment he joined the U.S. Air Force Reserves, but re-enlisted back into active duty in 1985. He proudly served with the Air Force and Air Force Reserve retiring after 27 years at the rank of Lt. Colonel. Jerome was then employed by United Airlines as a pilot, retiring in 2002.
Survivors include his sisters and brother, Judy Schwoch of Plano, Texas, Janalyn Dubois of Stoughton, and James (Debbie) Kinder of Wisconsin Dells; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; and sister, Joanne Gray.
Military Honors and inurnment will be held on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, at Union Grove Veterans Cemetery. A service honoring Jerome will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, at DALEY MURPHY WISCH & ASSOCIATES FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORIUM, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, with Chaplain Mark Maxted officiating. Visitation of remembrance will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday in the funeral home.
Memorials may be given in his name to Beloit Regional Hospice or Wounded Warriors.