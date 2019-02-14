MADISON—Karin C. Kimmons, age 77, of Madison, passed away on Feb. 11, 2019, after an extended illness. She was born on July 18, 1941, to Ted and Emmi Amman von Borowsky. She was a graduate of Baraboo High School and worked at Meriter Hospital for many years. She was always known for her kind demeanor, humor, love of nature and passion for photography.
Karin is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Dieter; son, Scott. She is survived by her children, Kira and Tim; daughter-in-law, Dawn; grandchildren, Dylan, Marcus and Matthew .
A memorial service is planned for a later date with burial in Tarrytown, N.Y. Donations can be made to the Nature Conservancy.