MADISON/JANESVILLE - George D. Kimmerly, age 92, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Cedar Crest Assisted living in Janesville surrounded by his family. He was born on Dec. 18, 1926, in Madison and was the son of George and Laura (Larson) Kimmerly.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and served on the U.S.S. Massachusetts at the end of WWII. He was a member of the V.F.W. Post 7591. George worked as an inspector for the Wisconsin State Patrol and retired in 1984.
He is survived by two sons, Michael (Golda) of Janesville, and Gregory (Carla) of Madison; grandchildren, Jessie, Kale, Forest, Pierce, Loren and Charlie; and many great-grandchildren; and his two grand-dogs, Tanner and Daisy.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine; parents; two brothers, Peter and Gary; sisters, Joyce, Sydney and Judy.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at the Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home, 302 Columbus Street in Sun Prairie with Bishop Godfree Stubbs and Son Gregory D. Kimmerly presiding. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Roselawn Memorial Park in Monona. A luncheon will be held following the service. The family would like to thank Cedar Crest and Agrace for their care and comfort.